Monark composer puzzle guide | Bach in time

When it comes to puzzles, the Monark composer puzzle refuses to hold your hand. There were plenty of times where I felt like I was bashing my head against a wall trying to find my way through the mist, And if this sounds familiar there’s no shame in using our helpful guide to see you through.



The roof of the 2nd year building is definitely one such place where you might need help. Chasing down Hayate Tsumabuki is all well and good until you get to the roof and have to solve a classical music puzzle. If you don’t know your composers, then stick around and let me help.

Monark composer puzzle: helping you out



The pile of phones you need to find is hidden at a certain desk, and the “Female Student’s Memo” reveals where. “Between Erikonig and Swan Lake” is the place to be, and it turns out both of these are classical pieces of music.

Schubert composed the piece Erikonig (based on a poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe for all you fact fans) and Swan Lake’s music was composed by Tchaikovsky. There are four portraits of composers on tables located on the roof, so all that’s left to do is locate Schubert and Tchaikovsky and find the midpoint between them. There you’ll find the phones and your way to a big boss fight. Good luck beating your next Pactbearer.



Monark is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.