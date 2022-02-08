Set your alarms and prepare for the money concerns to begin, as the first Nintendo Direct of 2022 is tomorrow. At the fairly late time of 10pm, Nintendo will be streaming a showcase of games that will (mostly) be coming in the first half of the year. It seems likely we’ll find out more about upcoming titles we already know are coming, but I’d expect a few surprises too.

The Switch has plenty of big games that we know about coming out this year. Next month alone sees Triangle Strategy, Chocobo GP and Kirby and the Forgotten Land releasing, and all three of those could appear in tomorrow’s stream. April’s Advance Wars remake could also get a bit of screen time too.

There are also plenty of games that don’t have a release date, that could get one tomorrow. Perhaps Mario & Rabbids Spark of Hope is coming sooner than we think, or possibly Splatoon 3. Another threequel that we are awaiting a firm date on is Bayonetta 3, and after it was confirmed that is was coming in 2022 in the final direct of last year a date is surely coming soon.

We can’t speculate about an upcoming Direct without mentioning the unnamed sequel to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. Is there a chance that BotW 2 could be coming in the first half of 2022. It seems unlikely to me, but maybe Nintendo has some big plans for the rest of this insane year of video games.

Of course there’s always a chance something completely unexpected happens tomorrow. Will Mario Odyssey 2 get a surprise announcement? Is Hollow Knight: Silksong actually going to release soon? Is Pikmin 4 in development? Will there be a brand new Mario Kart on Switch any time soon? Nobody knows but the big N at this point, so we’ll have to tune in to the first Nintendo Direct of 2022 tomorrow night and find out from them.