New Evil Dead: The Game trailer shows off the Kandarian Demon

A new trailer has dropped for Evil Dead: The Game featuring the Kandarian Demon. This terrifying entity can be controlled by a player to wreak havoc in the new 4v1 horror game.

Publisher Saber Interactive and developer Boss Team have pulled out all the stops with the latest trailer. Narrated by the legendary Bruce Campbell, it gives players a sneak peak at what to expect from the upcoming title. Not only will you be able to stalk the survivors as the Kandarian Demon, you’ll also be able to possess them and other Deadites to mess with their heads.

Due to land in May, Evil Dead: The Game is the first console title based on the popular horror franchise since 2005’s Evil Dead: Regeneration. It features Bruce Campbell as iconic hero Ash Williams, who will stand alongside other survivors from the movie franchise and STARZ’ Ash versus Evil Dead in a 4v1 stalkathon similar to Dead by Daylight.

Check out the trailer below for a glimpse at the Kandarian Demon in action.

Evil Dead: The Game is available to pre-order now for release on May 13 2022, on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox family of consoles. It has also been announced for Nintendo Switch.