Fireline Games announces co-op sci-fi game Fueled Up

Fireline Games is a new Polish studio formed by four veteran developers who have worked on titles such as Dying Light 2 and Control. Today they have announced their first title, frantic multiplayer action game Fueled Up.

Billed primarily as a couch co-op experience, Fueled Up features multiple ways to play. You can go solo, play online or local, or even pass the controller back and forth like it’s 1999. You’ll take control of a crew of interstellar rescue workers whose job is to refuel, repair or recover lost or damaged spaceships all across the galaxy.

From damaged hulls to engine fires, you’ll need to work together and use your head to get through any calamity. Hang around too long and you might attract the attention of a roving space squid. If deep space salvage isn’t tough enough, bonus challenges can also be completed.

Check out the trailer below for a sneak peak at what to expect.

As you can see, it looks colourful and frantic in all the right ways. Given the calibre of talent in the dev team, we’re expecting something pretty tasty when release day rolls around. Fireline Games have also revealed that a demo may be in the works for a later date, so watch this space.

Fueled Up is set to launch later this year on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.