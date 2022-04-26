Stellaris: Console Edition getting fifth expansion pass this May

Paradox Interactive has announced that Stellaris: Console Edition is getting the fifth expansion pass on May 3rd, beginning with Nemesis.

This continues the steady flow of new content coming to the 4X strategy game Stellaris: Console Edition, and comes roughly a year after the Nemesis content hit PC, in April 2021. The PC version is currently looking forward to getting another full expansion this May in the form of the Overlord pack, coming May 12th.

Here’s the official word from Paradox Interactive:

Next week, players can add the Nemesis expansion to Stellaris: Console Edition and begin ruling their empires through menace, subterfuge, and diplomacy using new espionage mechanics as well as the ability to become a terrifying crisis that threatens the very galaxy itself. In the months to come, the fan-favourite Aquatics Species Pack will become available, followed by the Overlord expansion which will arrive on consoles some time following its highly anticipated PC release. All three DLC will be available individually or discounted via the ‘Expansion Pass’ bundle, for Xbox and PlayStation.

Nemesis lets the player determines the fate of a destabilizing galaxy. Nemesis gives you the most powerful tools ever available in Stellaris, adding espionage tools, a path to power as the Galactic Custodian to combat endgame crises – or the Menace option to BECOME the endgame crisis.

The Nemesis expansion includes:

Become the Crisis: You are the fire that spreads across the galaxy, threatening its very existence. As your empire becomes more and more menacing, you’ll unlock powerful bonuses to finish a hopeless galactic stalemate on your own terms. If the rest of the galaxy can’t stop you in time, you can unleash enough power to end all of existence!

Galactic Custodian: It's up to you to campaign for the Galactic Community to declare you a Custodian, granting you emergency powers to combat the Crisis. Use them to bring the galaxy back from the edge of destruction and restore order. When the crisis is defeated, you may choose to relinquish your powers…or keep them, and form a new Galactic Imperium.

Espionage: Knowledge is power; use new tools to spy on your enemies (or friends). Deploy Envoys to lead covert Operations and counterintelligence behind enemy borders. Lies and deceit will throw your enemies off your scent while you learn their deepest secrets. As your Infiltration Level grows, you'll unlock new operations, such as Sabotage Starbase, Acquire Assets or Steal Tech. Turn allies against each other through the use of smear campaigns and by instigating diplomatic incidents. Play your cards right, and they'll be none the wiser: what they don't know will hurt them.

New Ship Set: Nemesis includes new ships inspired by some of the most imposing empires in science fiction. Whether you're taking control of the galaxy or wiping it out, you'll look as powerful as you feel.

Mick loved the PS4 edition when he reviewed it back in February 2019, saying “Stellaris is a beautiful, busy space adventure that rewards you as much for careful, considered strategy as it does for building a 40-ship fleet as early as possible and going ham on anything with more than one pair of eyes”.

Stellaris: Console Edition is out now.