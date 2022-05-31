Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass

Koei Tecmo has announced that Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass in just a few short days, in fact it’s on Thursday this week, June 2nd.

The collection of three games previously hit PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, but the arrival of the classics on Xbox and PC will be great news to Game Pass subscribers. The Master Collection includes all previously released game modes and DLC costumes. The Game Pass version will be the “standard edition”, while the Digital Deluxe Edition is purchasable in the store.

Here’s the official rundown on all three games:

NINJA GAIDEN Sigma (originally released in 2007): Vengeance is born. The greater fiend Doku, sent by the Vigoor Empire to obtain the Dark Dragon Blade, decimates Hayabusa village. Young Ryu Hayabusa sets out to avenge his clan and to take back the fallen blade from the evil empire.

(originally released in 2007): Vengeance is born. The greater fiend Doku, sent by the Vigoor Empire to obtain the Dark Dragon Blade, decimates Hayabusa village. Young Ryu Hayabusa sets out to avenge his clan and to take back the fallen blade from the evil empire. NINJA GAIDEN Sigma 2 (originally released in 2009): Hayabusa faces off against the Supreme Ninja Overlord, Genshin, and his Black Spider Ninja Clan in their attempt to steal the Demon Statue that has been protected by his father for generations. Hayabusa ventures around the world on a quest to retrieve the Demon Statue as he cuts down all greater fiends in his path to ultimately destroy the Archfiend.

(originally released in 2009): Hayabusa faces off against the Supreme Ninja Overlord, Genshin, and his Black Spider Ninja Clan in their attempt to steal the Demon Statue that has been protected by his father for generations. Hayabusa ventures around the world on a quest to retrieve the Demon Statue as he cuts down all greater fiends in his path to ultimately destroy the Archfiend. NINJA GAIDEN 3 Razor’s Edge (originally released in 2012): A mysterious alchemist, the Regent of the Mask, places a deadly curse on Hayabusa, as the Dragon Sword is absorbed into his arm causing great pain and suffering. While he struggles with his curse, the Regent intends to destroy the world within 7 days – meaning Hayabusa must overcome his agonising fate to stop the Regent and save the world.