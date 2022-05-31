War Child “Game Action” is back for 2022

After launching last year and raising £100,000 for children impacted by conflict, War Child Game Action is coming back for 2022, and is kicking off on August 24th and running until the 31st.

War Child says it wants the charity Steam sale to be “even bigger and better” this year, so is inviting developers and publishers from across the industry to enter their games, donating a percentage of their revenues from the sale to a great cause. War Child will also be promoting the sale through various media partnerships; email and social marketing campaigns; and partnerships with gaming influencers.

Of the £100k raised last year, there were over 30 studios that took part, and this year money raised during Game Action will go towards helping support emergency response action in Ukraine and surrounding countries. Donations will help to raise funds for their programmes supporting children impacted by conflict in Yemen, Afghanistan, Iraq, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic.

You can check out the War Child Steam page, right here, or you can follow the action on Twitter to keep up to date, here.

Of course you can also check out the official site for the charity, whose mantra is to “protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children caught up in conflict. We aim to reach children as early as possible when conflict breaks out, and stay to support them through their recovery – helping to keep them safe, give them an education, and equip them with skills for the future”.