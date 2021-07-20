Check out the War Child UK Sporting Champions fundraiser and Steam sale

If you’re looking for a good cause to support while you’re gaming this week, then you should check out the War Child UK Sporting Champions fundraiser. Featuring a bunch of (slightly loosely) sports based games, there are some great deals available.

“War Child UK is holding another great Sporting Champions fundraiser to help support children and young people whose lives have been affected by war. The Sporting Champions campaign provides the opportunity for gamers to make an impact by purchasing sports themed video games via a Steam sale – proceeds from which will help fund the charity’s work in protecting, educating and standing up for the rights of children caught up in conflict. Sporting Champions takes place 14 July.”

If you haven’t come across War Child UK before, they are a wonderful charity that support children affected by conflict. If you fancy playing something new for a good cause, and if you need a recommendation I’d say check out Drive Buy and Worms Crazy Golf from the list available.

“War Child UK is the only specialist charity for children affected by conflict. For more than two decades we’ve been driven by a single goal – for no child’s life to be torn apart by war. We aim to reach children as early as possible when conflict breaks out and stay to support them through their recovery – keeping them safe, helping them learn and cope with their experiences, and equipping them with skills for the future.

We understand children’s needs, respect their rights, and put them at the centre of the solution and campaign for changes to policies and practices to support children in conflict, working with children and young people themselves to demand their rights.”