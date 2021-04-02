Annual War Child fundraiser features a Steam sale, speedrunning and an arcade tournament

Yesterday the annual charity War Child fundraiser began, with a selection of sales, streams and speedruns. It’s well worth showing your support for this amazing cause, by checking out some entertaining content and maybe evdn digging into your wallet.

“War Child UK today launches its week long 2021 celebration of retro gaming with RE-PLAY, a fundraising campaign that celebrates gaming favourites from childhood to help children impacted by conflict to regain theirs.

Various activities will take place from 31st March-6th April, from a speedrunning marathon to an arcade tournament, a retro-game sale and streamers going live on Twitch with gaming classics.

Kicking off the campaign today is the launch of the annual RE-PLAY Steam Sale where gamers can take advantage of the discounted games that transport you back to your childhood, with a percentage of revenue going straight to War Child’s charity appeal, including:

Two Tribes – Toki Tori, Toki Tori 2+, EDGE, RIVE, RUSH

Chucklefish – Wargroove

Falcon Development – Cattails

Pixelatto – Reventure

Motion Twin – Dead Cells, Dead Cells: The Bad Seed

War Child UK has partnered with UKSM who will be hosting a full-throttle speedrunning marathon; streaming an illustrious range of retro games from 3rd-4th April, between 12pm and 10pm BST each day. Viewers will be encouraged to donate and proceeds will go directly to War Child. Tune in to watch the UK’s best speedrunners live on Twitch.

War Child UK supports children whose lives have been torn apart by war – keeping them safe, helping them learn and cope with their experiences, and equipping them with skills for the future. The specialist gaming team has innovative fundraising partnerships across the PC, console and mobile industries, as well as through streaming and support from the gaming community, and to date has brought in a massive $5million through gaming. RE-PLAY aims to increase the amount of engagement and funds generated via retro gaming. You Play, So Every Child Can.”

It’s such a great charity to support, so if you can donate to the War Child fundraiser while enjoying video games it’d be a great thing to do.