Asym Altered Axis is a multiplayer real-time strategy game with a twist

Revealed today, Asym Altered Axis is a multiplayer real-time strategy game with a major twist in that you will be up against five players playing co-operatively and with stealth.

In fact, it might be easier to let the developer explain this one, but first you can check out the trailer, below.

Here we go then:

The strategy player sets the deadly stage with a variety of traps and units while the action player team has to then infiltrate the level to steal the valuable Cell Nexus. The battle starts in total darkness with the strategy player searching for the action players from the skies, using the light trails generated from the action players as clues. Once the action players are discovered or the Cell Nexus is stolen, the stage suddenly lights up and all traps come alive, dramatically changing the pace of the game from tense stealth action into a flashy cat-and-mouse chase! Who will prevail: the Action players who can steal the Cell Nexus and successfully escape, or the Strategy player who captures all Action players?

“We’re so excited to share Asym with the world!” said Yas Hayakawa, the producer of Asym Altered Axis. “Asym aims to break down the communication gap between players of different genre preferences and create a space where you and your friends can have fun together. We hope you’ll join our alpha test to experience a completely new cross-genre experience.”

Asym Altered Axis is gearing up for the first global Alpha test in Fall 2022 on Steam.