Finally one of the best games of 2020 can be played elsewhere, with Deadly Premonition 2 out on PC now. If you haven’t already, you’ll get to discover how Francis York Morgan‘s story ends in this delightful sequel. There’s so much to love about the game, with dozens of ridiculous characters and even more shocking moments. I’d highly recommend it to fans of the first game.

When I reviewed it at the time I gave it an 8.5 (it couldn’t be any higher due to some unfortunate technical issues on the Switch) but it still made it onto my Game of the Year list in the number two slot. At the time I said –

“Deadly Premonition 2 is absolutely a worthy sequel/prequel, that still very much has the janky charm of its predecessor. The story is bonkers, the characters are outrageous, and the finale is just perfection. There are a lot of elements to the game that just shouldn’t work, but A Blessing in Disguise is the epitome of “greater than the sum of its parts”. Outside of the poor frame-rate, which is an unfortunate distraction, Deadly Premonition 2 delivers everything I could’ve wanted in the sequel to one of my favourite games of all time.”