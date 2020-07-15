Podcast #404: Toast your Buns – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Deadly Premonition 2, SUPERHOT

It’s a five-man podcast this week, as Chris White is here to talk about his three hours of hands-on with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Mick Fraser is present to discuss the new SUPERHOT standalone expansion that isn’t a sequel, Adam Carroll is around to talk about how amazing (spoiler: this isn’t what he thinks) Deadly Premonition 2 is, Adam Cook has a little to say about Paper Mario: The Origami King, and (Posh) Chris “Heidi” Hyde is on the pod to, well to be roundly abused, it seems. Sorry Chris, we just give the people what they want.

Listener correspondence surrounds Xbox Series X, clothing faux-pas from the past, and what our last meal would be. So don’t miss that, and keep the questions coming!

Download episode 403 in mp3 format, here.

We’re on Spotify now, by the way, so you can even listen there!

