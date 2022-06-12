0 comments

Minecraft Legends announced by Mojang

June 12, 2022
Mojang has revealed a brand new spin-off to their successful franchise will be coming in 2023, and will be called Minecraft Legends. Although details are scare at present, the trailer showed off a mix of pre-alpha footage and cinematics. From what was shown, it looks like quite a departure to what fans are used to. What we do know is it’ll be an action-strategy game, with an expected launch some time in 2023. You can watch the reveal trailer below:

