Minecraft Legends announced by Mojang

Mojang has revealed a brand new spin-off to their successful franchise will be coming in 2023, and will be called Minecraft Legends. Although details are scare at present, the trailer showed off a mix of pre-alpha footage and cinematics. From what was shown, it looks like quite a departure to what fans are used to. What we do know is it’ll be an action-strategy game, with an expected launch some time in 2023. You can watch the reveal trailer below:

