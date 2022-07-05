Blood Bowl 3 releases stats from the third beta test

The third round of the Blood Bowl 3 beta ended on June 12th, and developer Cyanide Studio has revealed some choice stats from the upcoming sports-strategy game.

First up the most played factions were Chaos Renegade, with 26% of people choosing them. Black Orcs came in second most-played with 24%, with the rest of the spread being (in order) Dwarf at 17%, Elven Union at 12%, Imperial Nobility at 11%, and Old World Alliance at 10%.

Nearly 11,000 coaches led their teams onto the pitches in Blood Bowl 3, with a total of 35,755 hours of game time. The coaches’ strategies led to 23,823 touchdowns, 2,668 completed passes, and 216,933 tackles were expertly dodged (though sometimes it was just blind luck).

Speaking of luck, a few coaches had less than their fair share: there were 752 dropped passes, and 26,884 (intentional) fouls were called by the referees – to the crowd’s evident displeasure. Dices do count, but by the end of the day, victory rewards no one but the best tactician!

“What about brutality” you’re asking? There were 224,194 injuries, 4,618 players left the pitch in a coffin and… 575 team-mates were hurled across several yards by Ogres, Trolls and Treemen. This is Blood Bowl after all.

Wackier, bloodier, and more spectacular than ever, Blood Bowl 3 is a hit with fans of the universe and strategy games alike. At launch, the game will include 12 teams each with their own pitch and cheerleaders, Solo and Multiplayer modes, and more customization options than any Blood Bowl game has offered before.

Blood Bowl 3 is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch later in 2022.