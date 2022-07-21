Hell Pie Gold Cats: what do they do?

Hell Pie has plenty of collectables, and while most of them help you with something pretty self explanatory (and generally to do with upgrading your abilities) some are less obvious. If you’ve been wondering what the golden lucky cats do in Hell Pie, then look no further.

The golden lucky cats are everywhere, but unless you spotted a specific door in Hell you won’t know what to do with them. To get in Greed’s door you’ll need to pay him a few golden cats to unlock it. Once you’ve unlocked that you’ll be greeted by a series of rooms with multiple doors to unlock if you collect enough kitties.

Behind these doors are all sorts of goodies. There’s a slot machine to gamble purple gems, a rave room, and among the weird easter eggs a smattering of new costumes to dress Nate and Nugget in.

If you’re struggling to find Greed’s area, the map of Hell Inc has it marked with a picture of a lucky cat. There’s even a fast travel point next to it so you should be able to get there very quickly. Now all you need to do is collect them all and see what secrets await.