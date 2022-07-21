Hell Pie Arms Shrines: what do they do?

There are a ton of different objects to interact with in Hell Pie, but it isn’t always easy to tell what they do. On your grappling adventure you’ll have surely seen a few shrines featuring demonic arms coming out of the ground, as well as some poles with pillows tied to them. But how on earth do you activate them?

Well unless you’ve unlocked the correct horn power you can’t. In the third hub area “Jungle ” (opened by finding 10 ingredients) there’s a horn shrine in one of the central areas in a little cave. By paying 10 sheep you can activate the shrine and beat the challenge within to obtain the Arm Horns.

These new horns can be activated at the Arm Shrines to summon a huge neon rail you can ride along with the arms. Think grinding in a Ratchet and Clank game, but more demonic.

At the end of each of these rails, you’ll slam into one of the pillow poles to protect you from becoming a red paste. If you encounter the shrines in stages before you’ve unlocked the horns don’t worry, they’ll be waiting for you later on and might even lead you to a few goodies.