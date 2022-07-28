Mario Kart 8 Deluxe next wave of courses coming in August

Nintendo has confirmed that the next wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe courses will be coming on August 4th.

The second wave of cups for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will include the Turnip Cup and the Propeller Cup.

Turnip Cup

Tour New York Minute – Zip past towering skyscrapers and enjoy a scenic drive through the park in this Big Apple-inspired course originating from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour.

SNES Mario Circuit 3 – Drift your way around tight corners and avoid the Warp Pipe in this classic course that originated in Super Mario Kart on the Super NES.

N64 Kalimari Desert – This desert race features frequent run-ins with an old-fashioned steam locomotive that crosses the course. Be careful not to cause any delays!

DS Waluigi Pinball – Launch, bump and weave across this course themed after a giant pinball table, complete with colourful lights and sounds. Just try not to tilt!

Propeller Cup

Tour Sydney Sprint – Soak up the sunshine as you soar above the bay and cruise around the sights in this course that originated in Mario Kart Tour.

GBA Snow Land – Try not to slip and slide on this wintry course from Mario Kart: Super Circuit. Just remember: cooler heads will prevail.

Wii Mushroom Gorge – This course features an underground cavern, deep chasms and giant mushrooms to spring off. Make sure you land safely!

Sky-High Sundae – The competition may heat up, but that doesn’t mean you can’t chill out in this sweet race, which is filled with larger-than-life desserts at nearly every turn. Prove you’re number one under the sun(dae) in this debut course!

Wave 2 will join Wave 1, which is already available and features eight courses, including Wii Coconut Mall, N64 Choco Mountain, 3DS Toad Circuit, DS Shroom Ridge and GBA Sky Garden, as well as Ninja Hideaway, Paris Promenade and Tokyo Blur from Mario Kart Tour. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass includes six separate waves, with eight courses each, which will all be released by the end of 2023.

Supercharge Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass to experience more ramps, turns and jumps across a total of 48 remastered courses as each of the six waves becomes available. Players can enjoy all six waves of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass at no additional cost with a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, or by purchasing the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass available in Nintendo eShop as a separate purchase.

