Mario Kart 8 Deluxe wave 5 dated, 8 extra courses detailed

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting even bigger this month, as Nintendo is releasing wave 5 of the booster pack on July 12th. The fifth wave will add eight new (old) courses, and three more characters.

Coming to the pack, character wise, is Kamek (from Mario Kart Tour), Petey Piranha (Mario Kart Double Dash!!), and Wiggler (Mario Kart 7). It’s safe to say Petey Piranha is a fan favourite, as it even got an Amiibo a few years back.

Check out the newly released wave 5 booster pack trailer, and the official word on the new courses, below:

Take on the Cherry Cup and get ready for a star-studded sprint around Los Angeles Laps (Mario Kart Tour), sandy surprises through Sunset Wilds (Mario Kart: Super Circuit), watery wonders in Koopa Cape (Mario Kart Wii) and the cool runnings of Vancouver Velocity (Mario Kart Tour). And in the Feather Cup, enjoy two classic courses in Daisy Cruiser (Mario Kart: Double-Dash!!) and Moonview Highway (Mario Kart Wii), a historical tour with Athens Dash (Mario Kart Tour) and the brand-new course, Squeaky Clean Sprint. Each course can be played locally or online.

With wave 5, this brings the courses available in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe up to 88, and Nintendo says there are 8 more to come before the end of the year. The Booster Pack is actually free if you have Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, though it can also be purchased separately.

I scored MK8 Deluxe a full 10/10 back when it came out for Switch in April 2017, saying it “is a beautiful game that just works for all ages and abilities, this time it even includes smart steering to aid newer players. When we came time to pick our Game of the Year for 2014, I said I had to read my original review to remind myself why I hadn’t given it full marks. I wrote that “the battle mode is truly lazy”, and thus felt it wasn’t quite deserving of that ten out of ten. Now, three years on, Nintendo has listened, and acted accordingly. I’m a man of my word, folks”.