NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and Championship Edition revealed

Today, 2K has announced that legendary 14-time NBA All-Star Michael Jordan will grace the cover of two versions of NBA 2K23 when it releases. NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and the limited NBA 2K23 Championship Edition will feature the highly decorated star on their covers, highlighting the impact that the G.O.A.T. had on the sport as the game series celebrates 24 years.

Not only did Jordan blaze a trail as an NBA All-Star, he became a five-time NBA MVP, six-time NBA World Champion, and a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer. Any time fans were fortunate to watch him play, it was obvious there had never been a player quite like him. His vision on the court, paired with his flair around the rim and his ability to excel in the clutch made him the greatest player ever to pick up a ball. The theme of NBA 2K23 is ‘Answer the Call,’ and nobody has ever risen to the challenge quite like Michael.

“After making 23 the most recognizable number in sports, it was only fitting that for NBA 2K23 we introduce the Michael Jordan Edition,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy for NBA 2K. “Additionally, we’re thrilled to introduce a brand new premium edition of the game with the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition, as no other player embodies the word ‘champion’ like Jordan. This limited-

edition version will also offer players the opportunity to catch on-court action throughout the season with a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass* included. We look forward to celebrating this game with the community when it’s released on September 9.”

NBA 2K23 will also bring back The Jordan Challenge as seen in NBA 2K11, completely rebuilt from the ground up, including five new iconic Jordan moments. These challenges intend to make use of over a decade’s worth of technological improvements to bring the wonders of Jordan to an entirely new audience. They’ll feature unique video vignettes featuring commentary from those who knew and worshipped Jordan across his college, NBA, and Team USA performances.

For more information on NBA 2K23’s other cover stars, and details on its release date and pricing, check back over the next two days.