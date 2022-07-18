Oddworld: Soulstorm is coming to Switch

Big news for fans of farting (which is surely all of us) as Oddworld: Soulstorm is coming to the Switch. This port will be “Oddtimized” for the hardware, and has some impressive collectors “Oddition” if you want some fancy Abe themed swag. I thought Soulstorm was a lot of fun when it launched, and imagine that it’d be an ideal game to play on everyone’s favourite portable.

“Today, Microids and Oddworld Inhabitants announced that the award-winning action-adventure platformer Oddworld: Soulstorm is coming to Nintendo Switch as the Oddtimized Edition. Fans who pre-order the Limited Oddition or the Collector’s Oddition at participating retailers will receive the game’s Original Soundtrack and a Digital Artbook.

Oddworld: Soulstorm, the award-winning sequel to the best-selling Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty, is an explosive action-adventure epic platformer. Optimized for Nintendo Switch to take advantage of the platform’s unique features, this version features the same amazing Soulstorm gameplay currently found on the other platforms (PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Epic Games Store), with a delightful Switch flavor!

In Soulstorm, you must help Abe on his hero’s journey to free more than 1,000 Mudokons from the oppressive chains that enslave them. Confronting an uncertain future and a forgotten past, use your instincts and skills to allude detection, survive insurmountable odds, and maybe provide a spark that sets a revolution ablaze.”