PlayStation adds 1440p support to PS5 for beta testers

One of the features some PS5 players have been missing, is the ability to max out their 1440p monitor, but Sony is now trialling this via a beta test.

Getting a PS5 1440p update is going to please a lot of people who use monitors for their gaming, and Sony has detailed this beta update, as follows:

1440p HDMI Video Output

The PS5 beta introduces support for 1440p HDMI video output, enabling players to choose an additional visual setting on compatible PC monitors and TVs.

If the game you’re playing supports 1440p rendering you can experience native 1440p output on your display.

Or, if you’re playing a game with a higher native resolution like 4K, then you may benefit from improved anti-aliasing through supersampling down to 1440p output.

You can check if your HDMI device is compatible by selecting “Test 1440p Output” under “Screen and Video” options within system settings.

Another new update is the “Gamelists” function, described thus:

In your Game Library you can now create gamelists, which make organizing your games even easier.

To start, go to the [Your Collection] tab and select [Create Gamelist]. Choose games to add to your gamelist, then decide what to name it.

You can have up to 15 gamelists and 100 games per gamelist. All games under the “Your Collection” tab of your Game Library can be added to a gamelist, including disc, digital and streaming titles.*** You can also add the same game to multiple gamelists.

PS5 update: the best of the rest

There’s also the option to compare 3D and Stereo audio to see which you prefer, and an update to the activity system which lets you literally click “resume activity” and it’ll take you back to where you were as fast as possible.

New social features round off the beta update, allowing you to “request share screen”, which is exactly what it sounds like. There’s also a “joinable game notification” which, if you join a party, tells you if a player is playing a game you can join.

It’s worth noting that PS5 beta access is available to selected participants in the U.S., Canada, Japan, U.K., Germany and France, but if the features work well, it’ll roll out to everyone else in a main update.