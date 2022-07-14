Rumbleverse gets a release date

Today, Iron Galaxy and Epic Games have announced that their free-to-play 40 person battle royale brawler Rumbleverse will be officially launching on August 11. This past weekend, the game was open to players on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC to get their hands on the stress test for the game, and now, it turns out they won’t have to wait much longer to play.

A week later following the launch, Season One of Rumbleverse launches on August 18. To celebrate the occasion, a new trailer has been released which highlights some of the best moments from the Rumbleverse network tests leading up to launch.

“Rumbleverse has been a passion project for us and a real testament to the skills and experience of our team,” said Iron Galaxy Co-CEO Adam Boyes. “We can’t wait to see everyone pour into Grapital City and discover the singular joy of suplexing a friend off a skyscraper.”

Rumbleverse will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, and will support full crossplay and cross-progression.