Rumbleverse season 2 coming tomorrow, boosts the map size by “two thirds”

Iron Galaxy has announced that season 2 of Rumbleverse will be kicking off tomorrow, bringing new modes and a bigger map.

The developer says it’s bringing the “biggest changes to the game yet” saying that “players can now explore the massive new island of Low Key Key, which boosts the size of the map by two thirds! The tropical island’s scenic beach and hotel, marina and old-town district open up new possibilities for combat and traversal – especially as trio and quad modes go live throughout the season”.

Rumbleverse is an all-new, free-to-play, 40-person Brawler Royale where anyone can be a champion. You play as your own unique citizen of Grapital City, as you battle your way to victory!

Here some additional info, straight from Iron Galaxy Studios:

New Special Moves – A variety of new moves offer creative ways to KO your opponents. Break up a crowd with Bull Rush, carry around helpless foes with Edge moves, and steal items with Liberate.

Golden Crates – So THAT's what those Key Bats unlock! Use an undamaged Key Bat to open these crates, which are filled with ultra-rare items like Golden Drenched Chicken and Star Cookies that fully restore health and Superstar Meter.

New Consumables – In addition to the supercharged consumables in Golden Crates, new nachos provide 6 bite-sized health boosts (available at all Macho's Nachos locations), and Carbo Pop provides an AOE healing zone.

Season 2 Battle Pass – Loads of new accessories and cosmetics, including coordinated squad outfits and emotes for playing with friends!

The game will be offline for about three hours from on Tuesday, November 15 to release the Season Two update. The maintenance window will begin at 7 AM CST/12 PM UTC.

Rumbleverse is out now on PC, Xbox, and PS4/PS5.