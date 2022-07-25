The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been delayed by a few months

As video game fans we’re used to delays, so hopefully the news that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been delayed won’t be too much for you. We all know that a bad game is bad forever, so waiting for a few extra months (with no release date announced at the time of writing) shouldn’t be too painful. Don’t be sad, your precious will be here before you know it.

“Daedalic Entertainment and NACON would like to thank all players for their patience and support so far. During the past several years, the team has been working hard to share our vision of a remarkable story, set in a breathtaking world, filled with magic and wonder. We are dedicated to meeting our community’s expectations and uncovering the untold story of Gollum in a way that honors the vision of J.R.R. Tolkien.

That being said, in order to deliver the best possible experience, we have decided to push the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum by a few months. We’ll update with an exact timing in the near future.

Daedalic and NACON are grateful for their passionate community and will be happy to share this unique adventure with them soon.”