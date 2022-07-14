The Rumble Fish series is coming to consoles this Winter

International publisher 3goo has announced that The Rumble Fish arcade fighting series, never before released outside Japan, is coming to consoles worldwide this Winter.



Dimps president, Takashi Nishiyama said: “The Rumble Fish is a very memorable game for us at Dimps. We developed it as a 2D fighting game compatible with the Atomiswave arcade system board developed by Sammy Corporation. It may have a classic feel compared to current fighting games, but it was an ambitious project that employed a variety of visual expressions within the limitations of a system board that is now almost 20 years old. I’m proud of what we accomplished. And now, 3goo is once again shining the spotlight on The Rumble Fish series and I’m excited for the renewed potential for the series to grow”.





Equally excited was 3goo president, Nicolas Di Costanzo, adding: “I, personally, have been a long-time fan of Dimps and I am overjoyed to be able to introduce this hidden gem to the world. We’re deeply honored Dimps allowed us this wonderful opportunity. This series lit arcades on fire with its mix of mechanics inspired by a variety of fighting games, and now we’re bringing it to consoles so everyone will have easy access to it. We hope you’re as excited to get it as we are to release it”.

The Rumble Fish is a 2D fighting game. The arcade version was developed in 2004. The arcade version of The Rumble Fish 2 came out in 2005, introducing new game mechanics and characters. It gained popularity with its sleek 2D visuals powered by S.M.A (Smooth Model Animation), fascinating characters and strategic gameplay using 2 types of gauges. The game series has a cult following and is still played in tournaments. Worth noting the series has never been released outside of Japan. This will also be the first time The Rumble Fish 2 makes the move to consoles.