Valkyrie Elysium is coming to consoles in September, Steam in November

Upcoming all-new action-RPG set in the Valkyrie series, Valkyrie Elysium has been given a release date, and it’s going to be staggered between consoles and PC, says Square Enix.

The console version set to hit PS4 and PlayStation 5 will be coming on September 29th, while the PC (Steam) version will be released on November 11th. Additionally, a digital port of the PSP game Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth will be coming to PS4 and PS5 on September 29th.

There will, of course, be a standard edition available digitally and at retail, while the PC version will get a digital-only standard edition. The digital deluxe edition will be on all systems and will include:

72-hour early access to the full game

In-game item “Svartaljr: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld”

A digital version of Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth (PS4/5 version), the beloved first entry in the Valkyrie series available at last on modern consoles.

The Steam digital deluxe edition also includes an in-game item called “Svartaljr: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld”. That said, there will also be pre-order bonuses that are exclusive to platforms, as follows:

PS5 and PS4: In-game item “Alscir: Sword of the God of Light”, Valkyrie Elysium Avatar.

STEAM: 72-hour early access rights, Original wallpapers.

If you do buy Valkyrie Elysium on PS4 you’ll also get the PS5 version digitally as well. If you grab the disc version, you’ll need to put that in your drive every time you play the PS5 edition, as standard, so if you have a discless PS5, make sure you do digital for this one.