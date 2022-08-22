0 comments

Saints Row mural unveiled in “most ambitious” city in the UK

by on August 22, 2022
Saints Row mural unveiled in "most ambitious" city in the UK
 

Saints Row is right around the corner, and to celebrate, the publisher has teamed up with street artist Captain Kris to make a Saints-inspired mural.

The mural can be found in Leeds, which is because a survey of 2000 young adults (aged between 18-30) suggested the Yorkshire city has the most ambitious young people in the country. It’s all based around the “boss factory” ideal, where you become self-made in the game by “being the boss”. Apparently reasons for these young adults wanting to branch out on their own included “a lack of flexibility (40%), wanting to be in charge (36%) and experiences with horrible bosses (26%)”.

Saints Row mural unveiled in "most ambitious" city in the UK

To celebrate Leeds being crowned top of the league, PLAION commissioned street artist Captain Kris to design a Saints Row inspired mural. Situated on Sackville Street (in between the Meanwood and Little London areas), and next to Kingfisher Lubricants – a business that sounds like it’s come straight out of Saints Row, the mural will in place for a month.

Simon Turner, PLAION’s UK Marketing Director: “The research was inspired by the themes of the game where you and your three friends take on lawless factions in a fight for power and embark on a journey to make your own way in the world as your own boss. We think Captain Kris has done a fantastic job of capturing the spirit, attitude and tone of Saints Row with his design.”

Saints Row mural unveiled in "most ambitious" city in the UK

The top ten most ambitious cities for under 30s, then are:

  1. Leeds
  2. Bristol
  3. Edinburgh
  4. Leicester
  5. Oxford
  6. Brighton
  7. Chelmsford
  8. Newcastle
  9. Manchester
  10. York

Saints Row will launch 23rd August, 2022 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, the all-in-one games and entertainment systems from Microsoft, the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5 computer entertainment systems and on Epic Games Store for PC.

Liked it? Take a second to support GodisaGeek.com on Patreon!
News

Captain KrisLeedsPLAIONSaints RowVolition

Adam Cook

Editor-in-Chief.