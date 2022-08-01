Tune in to Pokemon Direct on Wednesday for news on Scarlet and Violet

Calling all Pokemaniacs, there’s a Pokemon Direct coming at 2pm on Wednesday with news about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. There’s nothing more exciting than a new generation of Pokemon, so I can’t wait to find out more about the new monsters I’ll be collecting and battling this Winter.

The Pokemon Company haven’t given us much to go on in regards to what will the shown, all the Tweet and Youtube countdown say is that we’ll get “updates on Pokémon apps and video games, including Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet“. Obviously that means that there’ll be news on the variety of Pokemon apps and mobile games, but outside of that will we just see Scarlet & Violet? There’s no saying a new Pokemon game won’t be announced on Wednesday, although I’d assume we won’t hear about anything but side games until Scarlet & Violet release.

I’d love to see some more Pokemon from the 9th generation, be they entirely new species or evolved forms of the ones we’ve already seen. The internet is abuzz for more information about Lechonk (of course) but personally I’m holding out for the evolved form of Fuecoco. We have less that two days until the Pokemon Direct regardless, so get excited!