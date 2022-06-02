Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have unleashed a new trailer packed full of exciting reveals, including that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are out in November. On November 18th the ninth Pokemon generation will finally be upon us, with a whole host of new pocket monsters to meet, catch and battle. Nothing in the wonderful world of video games gets me quite as excited as a new Pokemon generation, and I cannot wait to explore the first truly open world in a Pokemon game.

“The Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games, the newest chapters in the Pokémon series, are coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. With these new titles, the Pokémon series takes a new evolutionary step, allowing you to explore freely in a richly expressed open world.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet offer an open-world experience that only the Pokémon series can deliver—one welcoming even to newcomers to the series.​

You can experience a new style of adventure, with a world that you’re free to explore at your leisure and not in an order dictated by the story. You will, of course, journey to hone your skills as a Pokémon Trainer, but many more discoveries and stories await you. Meet a variety of people and Pokémon, and adventure in the world of Pokémon the way you want to.”

Alongside the date, five brand new Pokemon were also revealed. The legendary Pokemon featured on the box art for the games are called Koraidon and Miraidon, and look incredibly majestic (and will probably be very powerful). If you prefer your Pokemon cute and cuddly though, chunky Pikachu clone Pawmi, memeable pig Lechonk and the adorable Smoliv will all be the perfect addition to your team. I’m gonna catch the lot of them in November and I don’t know how I’ll cope until then.