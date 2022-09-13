EA and Koei Tecmo team up for a new hunting game

EA (Electronic Arts) has announced that the EA Origins label has partnered with Koei Tecmo and Omega Force to make “the next great hunting game”.



EA is referring to the title as a “truly AAA experience based in fantasy feudal Japan” and says more information about the title is coming later in September.



“It’s an honour to be partnering with EA Originals and to have the support of a team with such an incredible track record of releasing groundbreaking new games,” said Yosuke Hayashi, Executive Vice President of Koei Tecmo. “The EA team fully embraces our creative independence and have become invaluable partners offering both development and publishing support. Adding the global resources of EA with our own will help us introduce a new kind of hunting game to a global audience of players and expand our reach into global markets. I’m really looking forward to the day that gamers from around the world can play this new game.”



Omega Force is well known for the Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors titles, and was on duty for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and indeed Persona 5 Strikers, but the developer definitely has a known style. It’d be a surprise if this hunting game didn’t have some form of melee based hack ‘n’ slash combat, let’s put it that way.



“Building on the incredible success of EA Originals, which includes the recent releases of It Takes Two and Knockout City, we’re thrilled to be partnering with the amazingly talented Omega Force team,” said Jeff Gamon, General Manager of EA Partners. “They’ve elevated the hunting genre to the next level, merging their proven talent for combat gameplay with unexpected and innovative mechanics. We can’t wait to introduce their groundbreaking new adventure to the world later this month.”

More information about this new hunting game will be revealed later in September.