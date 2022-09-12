Mech-combat title, Vengeance Is Mine has been announced for 2024

It’s a long way off, but 110 Industries has announced mech-combat title Vengeance is Mine will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC, in 2024.

In Vengeance Is Mine, players step into the shoes of Gabriel Jaeger who was brutally executed by three time travelers heading back to 1664, to obtain an old piece of technology that will allow them to operate the Deacon – a derelict military installation buried under the streets of New Amsterdam. Charles Jaeger, now in full control of the Deacon, rallies his flock to meet their spiritual leader Robert Wright beyond the horizon of space and time. His only problem is Gabriel. Barely making it out alive, Gabriel is in control of the prototype HYDRA mech suit and ready to wreak his revenge.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Vengeance Is Mine will be completed in 2023 and launch in H1 2024,” said Sergei Kolobashkin, Creative Director at 110 Industries. “We are fascinated with the progress. Soleil is the best team ever for the job with folks from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Final Fantasy XV also collaborating on the game.”

Merciless melee mech combat is augmented with a time-manipulation mechanic that adds a fascinating twist to encounters. Thanks to the capabilities of the HYDRA mech suit, the player will have the ability to speed up time and blink towards unsuspecting enemies, or rewind time to readjust combos or evade death. HYDRA also comes packing an energy-based projectile weapon that allows you to take on foes at distance.

Experience all of the carnage in Vengeance is Mine to a killer soundtrack, featuring music from Queen, Giorgio Moroder and Stefanie Joosten. Moroder and Joosten have come together for the first time, putting their legendary talents to use to record the title song for the game, making for one truly epic track.