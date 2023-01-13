Wanted: Dead releases new combat gameplay video

110 Industries has today released a video that takes an in-depth look at the combat mechanics in their upcoming game Wanted: Dead. Japanese developers Soleil will provide players with a stylish and intense action game, and the trailer shows off exactly what players are going to get to experience when it releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on February 14.

Players will switch between sword combat and gunplay to take on hordes of enemies that get in their way, with a hardcore challenge for the thrill seekers out there, heavily inspired by the Ninja Gaiden series. Starting off with a powerful ranged weapon, Hannah will begin to acquire secondary weapons that get dropped by enemies, such as SMGs, LMGs, and grenade launchers. There’s a lot of mechanics for players to juggle, but it looks like tons of fun, especially when takedowns, melee attacks, and gunplay all play apart in battles.

Wanted: Dead also offers unlockable skills via a skill tree divided into three categories, where players can choose exactly how they want to tailor their gameplay. Want to play more defensive or rely on support from your team, or charge in head first and cause chaos? The choice is yours.

“We can’t wait for players to experience the insane combat mechanics in Wanted: Dead on Valentine’s Day,” said Sergei Kolobashkin, founder and Creative Director at 110 Industries. “The Wanted: Dead Explained videos will allow players to get a real taste of the action and see what they can expect from the game, so keep your eyes open for the next one!”.