Metal: Hellsinger gets mod support on PC

The developer of Metal: Hellsinger has announced that the game will be getting mod support, allowing fans to create a never-ending game of their own music.

Both publisher and developer behind the game has said that they “are thrilled to put creative power into the hands of players, allowing them to create their own music for the game on PC. Face the hordes of hell with swing in your step in today’s jazzy modding trailer”.

The developer says that the above trailer only “shows only a glimpse of what is possible. Modding brings immense potential, and music in Metal: Hellsinger goes beyond affecting the mood and feel of the game, being firmly plugged into the gameplay and entire experience. With the modding tool, players can layer their music and make it react to the player’s performance”.

This does mean, of course, that you could mod the game so you could play along to your favourite band, or a playlist of K-Pop, or whatever you want, really. If you’re interested in this, a quick reminder that for now it’s only the PC version of the game that can be modded, but you can find out more info and grab the free tool here.

With modding integration, Funcom and The Outsiders are confident that players will enjoy a rich source of diverse content to rhythmically tear demons apart for a long time to come.

In our 9/10 scoring review, Chris White said it’s “an excellent FPS at its core, with fluid movement and gunplay that highlights the calibre of developers at The Outsiders. When you mix in the rhythm elements, the level design, and the way different guns and Sigils factor in to each run, you’re given a wonderful mix of elements that make it a unique and frantic game capable of keeping you hooked for hours. The soundtrack is excellent, with some standout performances from Matt Heafy and Alissa White-Gluz”.

Metal: Hellsinger is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox X|S.