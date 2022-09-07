NBA 2K23 Player Ratings unveiled on 2K’s social media channels

2K has started to reveal the NBA 2K23 player ratings on the social media channels, including who’s the best player in the game. It’s no surprise to anyone that Bucks’ forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the top player with a 97 overall, however, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid are right behind him with 96.

Ratings for the best dunkers (Ja Morant, 97) and three-point shooters (Steph Curry, 99) have also been revealed, as well as the best rookies (Paolo Banchero, 78) in the game. NBA 2K23 player ratings have always been debated and argued about on social media, with some fans thinking their favourite ratings aren’t fair. Kevin Durant has even had a playful pop at 2K, calling his 96 rating “laughable.”

The Top Overall Players in 2K23 ⭐ Giannis is #1 🦌 Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/IaMYLsopnd — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 6, 2022

Regardless of what the fans think, it’s almost time for NBA 2K23 to hit platforms, as it releases in just two days.