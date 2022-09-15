Topgolf for PGA Tour 2K23 announced

2K has today announced that Topgolf for PGA Tour 2K23 will be available at launch, debuting for the first time in the sports franchise. The golf party experience will be bringing the most realistic experience of famous Las Vegas location, inviting players of all skill levels to enjoy the challenges that Topgolf provides.

Players will be able to test their skills to earn high scores and claim bragging rights within their friendship bubble as they hit 10 balls into a series of highlighted targets featuring different sizes and distances. By getting the best scores, players will be able to earn points and MyPLAYER XP along the way. Important decisions like which club to use will impact every shot, so success will be governed by precision, skill, and maybe a little bit of luck. Whether competing alone or in couch play or online multiplayer through private matches and matchmaking, players will be able to make online leaderboards to show their standings against others around the world.

“Play is at the center of our venue experience,” said Geoff Cottrill, Chief Marketing Officer for Topgolf. “2K is an incredible brand, creating world class games, and there is no better partner to extend our experience into the console gaming world, as we provide yet another way to play modern golf.” 2K’s partnership with Topgolf is a franchise first, and aims to deepen the level of true-to-life golf culture seen in PGA Tour 2K23. The mode will appeal to casual players and veterans, providing a fun yet challenging experience within the game.

For those excited to see how Topgolf for PGA Tour 2K23 will look like, you can check out the trailer below.