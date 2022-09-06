Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel is now available worldwide

Konami has announced that Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel, a brand new style of card game has launched for both Apple iOS devices, and on the Google Play store.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel offers an “innovative and dynamic card battle experience for up to four players. Summon powerful monsters, target key opponents, and storm your way to victory”. The publisher says it takes the tactical appeal of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG (trading card game) and brings it to mobile in a “completely new, easy-to-learn experience”.

Four players are connected to each other in lanes that form a cross. They play cards to Summon iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! monsters to the Field. Summoned monsters can be sent along lanes towards other players and their monsters, as they look to inflict damage on their opponents.

At launch, Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL includes:

Three modes including four-player versus, four-player co-op and single-player Dueling

A new style of Dueling that’s highly intuitive, even for newcomers to card games

Characters from seven Yu-Gi-Oh! animated series to partner with and face off against

Incredible 3D rendering of monsters in awe-inspiring Summoning scenes

Monster customization that lets you unlock new Skills and assign them to your cards

Automatically build and customize your Decks in a flash with innovative new functionality

Cross Duel is free to play and available now for both Apple iOS devices, and Android, via the Google Play Store.