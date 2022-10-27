Citizen Sleeper – Episode: REFUGE is out now

Fellow Traveller and Jump Over the Age have announced that Citizen Sleeper Episode Refuge is available now for free.

Announced in September, the second free episode continues right after the previous, called FLUX, where “ships from a refugee flotilla had begun arriving at Erlin’s Eye. In REFUGE, you will learn more about the event that sent the ship towards The Eye. This episode also introduces Sol, captain of the Pilgrim Seed, and unofficial leader of the flotilla”.

If you own Citizen Sleeper already, the game will automatically update around about now (6pm UK time, 10am PDT).

A strange event sends ripples through Erlin’s Eye. You will enter the refugee flotilla that arrived during FLUX to understand this new threat, and help the refugees stabilize their community. In Episode: REFUGE, players will also meet Sol, captain of the Pilgrim Seed, the biggest ship in the flotilla that arrived in FLUX, and the refugees’ unofficial leader. Hailing from Ember’s Hearth, the largest moon of the gas giant Ember, Sol is a quiet pragmatist who is expected to shoulder some heavy responsibilities on behalf of the fractured flotilla. Aki is another new character who appears in Episode: REFUGE, a refugee from the moon Ember’s Step. Found among the strange, amber “dusthouses” of a massive ship, what can she reveal about the fall of Ember’s three moons?

Citizen Sleeper is out now for PC and Xbox platforms.