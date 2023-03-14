Citizen Sleeper third DLC is coming on March 30th

Fellow Traveller and Jump Over the Age have announced the third DLC for Citizen Sleeper, “PURGE”, will be coming on March 30th. Purge will launch for PC, Mac, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on the same date, while the entire game so far of Citizen Sleeper will be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 31st.

The third episode sees the the DLC expansion becoming complete, adding a “thrilling late game storyline that delivers an immersive new narrative arc introducing additional characters, lore and locations”. The developer says that “players returning to Erlin’s Eye might even find themselves running into some familiar faces!”.

Remarkably, the DLC will be free (again) for anyone who owns the game via an update.

Citizen Sleeper follows your journey as the Sleeper, a digitized human consciousness in an artificial body, on the run from a megacorp who wants their property back. Washed-up on a lawless, derelict space station called Erlin’s Eye, it’s up to you to survive. Explore the station, choose your friends, escape your past and change your future.

In celebration of the final part of this DLC expansion, Citizen Sleeper will be 30% off on all platforms (except PlayStation, where it’s just launching) for a limited time. That said, PS4 or PS5 owners can get it for a 20% launch discount from March 31st.

The previous two pieces of content were both free, with Episode two “REFUGE” hitting on October 27th, 2022, following onn from the first free DLC called “FLUX”, which “expands upon the story of the refugee flotilla, and the wider narrative of the Helion System, the star system in which the Eye orbit”.

Citizen Sleeper currently has a ‘Very Positive’ rating on Steam, and is also available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch. The PlayStation version will launch content complete on March 31st.