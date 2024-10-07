Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector demo coming during Next Fest

Developer Jump Over the Age has announced a time-sensitive demo for Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector will be part of Steam Next Fest.

Time-limited how, you might be asking? Well, Steam Next Fest is starting on October 14th and runs until October 21st, so you’ll need to grab the demo for Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector between those dates if you fancy trying it out. The second game “doubles-down on the first game’s RPG influences”, says the developer, adding “in the demo, players will experience Hexport, where they will explore the game’s first location, their ship, their crew, and their first two contracts.”

The highly anticipated sequel to one of 2022’s most acclaimed RPGs, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector takes players to the Starward Belt, a richly realised, ramshackle set of habitats in an asteroid belt full of secrets, stories, and characters trying to make ends meet. You are a sleeper, an emulation of a human mind housed in an artificial body. You are on the run from the corporation that made you and the gang that seeks to control you. Commandeer a ship, build a network of crew and allies, and take on challenging contracts as you seek to build a future for yourself. Choose a class, configure your skills and assemble your crew in unique tabletop-inspired gameplay. Your future depends on the roll of a dice, as you make difficult choices in a complex world. Reinventing the award-winning systems of Citizen

Here’s some of the key features for the game from the Steam page:

Contracts offer a new kind of focussed, tactical gameplay to the Citizen Sleeper experience. You’ll need to prepare carefully and choose the right approach for these multi-cycle, high-risk, high-reward jobs, but you’ll also have to react and adapt to both the roll of the dice and the twists and turns of each task.

Nothing in the Belt ever runs smooth, including your artificial body. Citizen Sleeper’s revolutionary dice system returns, revised for the sequel. Manage your stress or take damage to your dice. Deal with glitches as they accrue in your system. Push yourself to get lucky and make this cycle count.

Each character class now has a unique “Push” ability, upgradable and customisable, that can help you turn the tide of a difficult job or send you into a dangerous spiral depending on how and when you choose to use it. Reroll your dice to change your fate, or focus a single die to bet everything on a big success. Each class offers different tactical possibilities.

Player choice is a massive part of the Citizen Sleeper experience, and the sequel deepens this with new skill checks that allow you to express your class and character in scenes, as well as branching storylines that will ask you to make hard choices. The future of your character is up to you.

Citizen Sleeper 2 is coming in 2025.