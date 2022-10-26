Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is coming in March 2023

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja has announced Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the new dark three kingdoms fantasy is coming on March 3rd, 2023. It’ll be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, and will be a day one Xbox Game Pass title for both console and PC.

The publisher has also announced a digital deluxe edition of the game which will launch at the same time. It will include “a Season Pass that features three DLC packs. These packs are highlighted by new generals, new demons, new scenarios, new stages, new weapon types, and more. The Digital Deluxe Edition also includes a digital artbook and a digital mini soundtrack. Those who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition will also be rewarded with the Season Pass/DDX bonus: Qinglong Armor”.

There’s also going to be an “early purchase bonus”, whereby if you grab the game by March 16th you’ll get the special “Baihu Armour”, while pre-order customers of the digital version will get that armour as well as the “Zhuque Armour”.

A limited-edition Steelbook version of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will also be available at launch. The Steelbook Launch Edition includes an exclusive collectible case along with bonus DLC items “Crown of Zhurong” and “Crown of Gonggong”.

Moreover, Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja released the results of the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty survey conducted in September. The feedback report says that over 80,000 fans defeated the demo, and that 89% of people who played it were positive on it. One of the planned changes from the report is to “stabilize the frame rate and improve the graphic quality through rendering optimization”, so it shows that these demos can help make a better game, overall.

Team Ninja also says it will be adding “tutorials for elements that lack sufficient explanation”, and will “revise the timing of when tutorials appear and strengthen reminders”. There will also be various camera improvements made, as well.