Marvel’s Midnight Suns | Doctor Strange Challenge Guide

You’d think having command over the elements, being a master of magic, an actual time-traveller, and a dimension-hopping superhero would render most obstacles trivial for Dr. Strange. Unfortunately, in Marvel’s Midnight Suns he’s pretty squishy, and his Legendary challenge is an absolute nightmare. Lucky for you though, we’ve finally figured it out, so here’s a guide on how to beat the Midnight Suns Doctor Strange Challenge.

As with a lot of the others, the Sorcerer Supreme’s challenge is reliant on a very specific sequence of attacks. The Card and suit it unlocks are both awesome though, and well worth your time. But to get there, you’re going to have to pay very close attention. And having a calculator close at hand wouldn’t hurt, either.

You begin the Challenge with just 3 Bolt of Balthakk cards. They do 10 damage each, and your goal is to destroy a crystal with 85 HP. There are five enemies: two Whisper of Memory with 10 HP carrying Blessing of the Vishanti cards, and two Whisper of Memory with 15 HP carrying Agamotto’s Gaze. Finally there’s one Incarnation of Memory with 27 HP and a Resonance card. We’ll label the Whispers 1, 2, 3, and 4, clockwise from the bottom left of the screen.

There is only one way to complete this Challenge, and it is as follows:

Cast Bolt of Balthakk on Whisper #1 to kill it and draw Blessing of the Vishanti.

Use Blessing of Vishanti to increase your card damage from 10 to 15.

Cast Bolt of Balthakk on Whisper #2 to kill it and draw Agamotto’s Gaze.

Cast Agamotto’s Gaze to draw two more Bolt of Balthakk cards.

Cast Bolt of Bathakk on Whisper #3 to kill it and draw Agamotto’s Gaze.

Cast Bolt of Balthakk on Whisper #4 to kill it and draw Blessing of the Vishanti.

Cast Agamotto’s Gaze to draw two more Bolt of Balthakk cards.

Use Blessing of Vishanti to increase the damage of your first card to 27 and your other two cards to 22.

Cast the 27 Bolt of Balthakk on the Incarnation of Memory to kill it and draw Resonance.

Cast a 22 Bolt of Bathakk on the Crystal.

Use Resonance to draw two more 22 Bolt of Balthakk cards.

Use the remaining three cards on the Crystal.

Receive the Seven Suns of Cinnibius card.

Use it on the new Crystal to complete the challenge.

Congratulations, you now have Dr. Strange’s awesome Midnight Sun suit, and an incredibly powerful spell. Rejoice! If you’re still having trouble, check out the video below.

We hope you found the Midnight Suns Doctor Strange Challenge guide useful. If you did, why not check out our guides to the other Legendary Hero Challenges in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.