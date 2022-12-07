Pistol Whip is coming to PSVR2 at launch, Winter roadmap revealed

Cloudhead Games has announced that critically acclaimed VR title Pistol Whip will be a PlayStation VR2 launch title on February 22nd.

This is all part of the roadmap for the game for 2022-2023 Winter, which includes the fact that the game is coming to Pico 4 headsets on December 15th (2022), and that the official community modding tool, called “Pistol Mix” is coming in 2023 as well. You can see the roadmap trailer below, and we’ve listed the salient takeaways below that trailer.

The Holiday Update. Having just dropped on November 29, 2022, this update brings major quality-of-life improvements to the game’s tutorials and user interface, including a challenge-based training mode and an all-new HUD.

Having just dropped on November 29, 2022, this update brings major quality-of-life improvements to the game’s tutorials and user interface, including a challenge-based training mode and an all-new HUD. Pico 4 Launch. A first! Pistol Whip will make its debut on Pico 4 headsets on December 15, 2022.

A first! Pistol Whip will make its debut on Pico 4 headsets on December 15, 2022. PlayStation VR 2 Launch. Officially confirmed last month, Pistol Whip arrives on PS VR2 on February 22, 2023, with full integration of next-gen features such as enhanced haptics and faster than ever loading times.

Officially confirmed last month, Pistol Whip arrives on PS VR2 on February 22, 2023, with full integration of next-gen features such as enhanced haptics and faster than ever loading times. Official Modding Tool. Players asked, and Cloudhead is delivering! Dubbed Pistol Mix, the officially supported community modding tool for Pistol Whip on PC VR will roll out in 2023.

Players asked, and Cloudhead is delivering! Dubbed Pistol Mix, the officially supported community modding tool for Pistol Whip on PC VR will roll out in 2023. New Scenes Coming Soon! Overdrive is a major content update on the horizon, with multiple brand-new Scenes for players to sink their teeth into. Arriving throughout Spring 2023.

Chris White reviewed Pistol Whip on PSVR back in July 2020, awarding it a huge 9.5/10 score, saying “Pistol Whip is one of the best games on PSVR. The shooting is satisfying, the level design is fantastic, and the music is phenomenal, making the whole experience a heart-pounding joyride through the senses”.

This game joins the likes of Horizon Call of the Mountain, Among Us, Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue, Cities VR: Enhanced Edition, After the Fall, Cosmonious High, and others announced for PSVR2’s launch, with developers like Hello Games also working on bringing No Man’s Sky to the hardware, as well.