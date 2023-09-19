Pistol Whip content drop is coming in October, adding 3 new scenes

Pistol Whip: Elixir of Madness is the next content drop for the VR-classic, and it’s coming on October 5th, inspired by “vintage horror flicks and absinthe delights”.

The DLC will add three all-new scenes to the award-winning VR title, starting on October 5th. The first scene for Pistol Whip: Elixir of Madness is “Halloween Party”, with the second drop coming on October 12th, and the third hitting on October 19th. The developer says “Elixir of Madness! features a thrilling electroswing soundtrack, and pays homage to vintage absurdist cinema with its phantasmagorical visuals and spine-chilling new enemies”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

The team at Cloudhead Games is pleased to continue their support of their flagship title, Pistol Whip, with its thirteenth free content update, dubbed Elixir of Madness! The number is a fitting milestone, as the collection is set to inject a dose of ghastly delight with three all-new Scenes for players to battle through. Inspired by vintage horror cinema and seedy absinthe speakeasies, the new Scenes each feature a unique electroswing track, and will beckon players through a phantasmagorical journey through haunted abodes, nightmarish laboratories, and even their own minds.

“Even though we just wrapped up the bombastic Overdrive Season, our team is still dedicated to finding new ways to surprise and excite our players,” said Tyler McCulloch, Game Director at Cloudhead Games. “We’re looking forward to seeing how the community reacts to Elixir’s electroswing weirdness—especially our modders, as this update will also bring a hoard of new assets to the Pistol Mix modding tool. Enjoy!”.

Three new weapons are also coming with these updates: Sawed-off shotgun, Tommy gun, and the Skull Bludgeon. There are also three new modifiers coming, the Laser Pointer (adds a laser sight to player weapons for increased accuracy), Glitch (an added challenge that forces players to think twice before they shoot), and Bullet Graze (rewards players for dodging bullets by the hair of their chins).

Pistol Whip’s next content collection, Elixir of Madness!, will be available October 5th as a free update on Quest 2, PlayStation VR2, Pico, and Steam VR.