SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake release date is January 2023

THQ Nordic has confirmed the release date for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, and it’s January 31st, 2023.

THQ confirmed this news with a new trailer, which you can check out below. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is coming to PC, PS4, , Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. If you pre-order you’ll get a free costume pack which includes seven costumes.

The costumes are as follows:

RoboBob SteelPants

Mermaid Man Bob

JellyBob

Primitive Sponge

Dried Sponge

Opposite Day

Band Geek

The costume pack will be available to non pre-order customers, too, for € 9.99 / $ 9.99 / £ 7.99 on launch day.

There’s also a BFF Edition which includes:

Cosmic Victory Statue – 25cm / 9.8″

Inflatable Patrick – 50cm / 19.7

BFF Amulet with Necklace

4 Costume miniature bouncing balls

4 placemats

Standard copy of the game on the chosen platform

Costume Pack DLC

Here’s the official description of the game, for good measure, which costs € 249.99 / $ 249.99 / £ 219.99:

Wish-granting Mermaid’s Tears in the hands of SpongeBob and Patrick… What could go wrong? Sure, the very fabric holding the universe together could come undone, opening portals into wild Wishworlds. But that’s nothing our favorite sponge can’t handle- with the right cosmic costume! SpongeBob and Patrick meet the mysterious fortune teller Kassandra who gives them a vial full of Mermaid’s Tears. Legend claims they grant the wishes of those who are pure of heart… Naturally, the two best buddies get overexcited and their flurry of wishes tears open the very fabric of space and time. All while releasing Cosmic Jelly© onto Bikini Bottom and opening portals to strange Wishworlds in the process. Now it’s up to our heroes to rescue their friends who got lost in the Wishworlds and bring back Bikini Bottom’s most iconic buildings. But Kassandra has her own devious plan…