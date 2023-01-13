Konami has announced the launch of the new season coming to eFootball 2023 called ‘Back to the Club,’ where focus returns to club level. Players will get to experience a variety of International leagues through various events in ‘Dream Team,’ and those active in the first half of the season and representing their clubs will appear one after another during the period in the ‘Dream Team’ mode.
There’ll also be a European league-themed Challenge Tour, giving players a chance to earn some great rewards by clearing event conditions. An official e-sports tournament, the ‘eFootball 2023 Championship Open 2023 will begin on January 30 to coincide with real-world football as the second half of the domestic season gets fully underway.
The list of features coming to the new season of eFootball 2023 includes the following:
- Epic: Manchester United: Don’t miss the opportunity to get one of the world’s leading strikers appeared as “Big Time.” More players from each domestic league will appear as “Epic” through this season!
- Back to the clubs – Players who were active throughout the European leagues in the first half of the season will be featured.
- Club Icons – Players representing their clubs will be highlighted.
- Club Selection: Tottenham WB – Players from major European Clubs will be featured. *Players from each club will continue to appear over the next six weeks.
- Challenge event – European Club Championship
- Tour event – English League
- Special Login Bonus to celebrate the Lunar New Year Campaign
- eFootball™ Championship Open 2023 – Anyone who has created a “Dream Team” can participate in-game.
- World finals will be held as offline for the first time in 3 years.
- World Finals will be streamed to all over the world.
- World Finals will be held not only on console but also on mobile section.
- From Online Finals – Professional players will be joined by those who participate to eFootball™ Championship Pro 2023.
- eFootball™ Championship Pro 2023 – Featuring professional e-sports players signed with European professional football clubs.
- All the matches will be back Offline.
- In 2022 season, the number of views of “eFootball™ Championship Pro 2022” exceeded over 12 million.
- Matches will be streamed on official YouTube channel (@play_efootball)
- Dates will be coming soon.