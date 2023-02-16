eFootball trial mode updated to include 97 playable clubs

Konami has announced that the offline trial mode for eFootball has been updated to include 97 clubs, including some from major European leagues in England, Spain, Italy, and France..
Version 2.4 of the game adds new packs for the Dream Team mode as well, including Pep Guardiola, Johan Cruyff, and Fabio Cannavaro in the manager packs. Using those high-end managers like Pep, you can get your Dream Team higher level quick with specific positions being boosted with a 400% experience gain.
The December transfer window has been and gone, but this new update will add the changes to the players who moved clubs then. Manchester United have got some epic new players, too, in the form of Shinji Kagawa, Diego Forlan, and Dennis Law.
Back to the trial mode, the official word is as follows:
Step onto the pitch as Manchester United FC, Internazionale Milano, FC Barcelona or any of their respective league rivals when you play offline or with friends online in “Friend Match” mode.
The follow-up to the thrilling international break, eFootball 2023’s Season 3: “Back to the Clubs” continues with a series of in-game campaigns and events to be held coinciding with Carnivale in Brazil and the season kick-off of the J-League. eFootball 2023 embraces the vibrant revelry of Carnivale in Brazil and celebrates with its players login bonuses leading to the acquisition of a Brazilian football legend in a Legendary “Chance Deal” for their “Dream Team”!
Commemorating the 30th anniversary of the J-League, legends and current players representing Japan are up for grabs!
Lastly the patch notes (found here) for version 2.4 explain the gameplay tweaks that Konami says are part of the steps taken to make a connection between the company and the fans. The developer says that the updates made “reflect the feedback from our online community including changes to graphics and gameplay. In this update, there are also improvements to dribbling response and manoeuvrability. Users can adjust ball touch immediately after trapping and improve response of the play and others”.
eFootball 2023 is available now, and is free to play.