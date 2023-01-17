Surviving the Abyss hits early access today, new trailer released to celebrate

Entering early access today, new hardcore base building survival game Surviving the Abyss has a new trailer showing off what it’s all about.

This new title will cost £19.99/€19.99/$19.99 during its early access period, and comes from Belfast-based Rocket Flair Studios, who are tasking players “with overseeing a self-sustaining science lab at the dark bottom of the sea”.

Surviving the Abyss puts players in charge of a deep sea research facility, tasked with carrying out secret experiments at the height of the cold war. Exploring and mining the seafloor will provide access to the resources necessary to keep the lights on and the scientists fed, and unlock new options for expansion – but unseen dangers lurk just beyond the lights, waiting for any mistake or opportunity to reclaim the abyss as their own. Expand your base, explore the darkness, and learn to face your fear – and you may just survive the abyss for another day.

As for why the game is coming to early access, the developer explained that “with a smaller development team and a lot of goals and ambitions for the project that revolves around user input, we are bringing the game into Early Access to give us the time and amount of user input and feedback needed to refine Surviving the Abyss into the best game that we can make as possible. Feedback, as well as suggestions for future content from the community, is something we want to be able to incorporate into the game. Making Surviving the Abyss an experience shaped by the community is important to us”.

Rocket Flair Studios anticipates that the early access period will last 6 to 12 months, though that’s not a hard target, of course, and there will be a “number of updates” that add new content and features as development continues.