The King of Fighters XV Season 2 starts next week

SNK has announced that The King of Fighters XV season 2 will be starting on January 17th, with a new fighter and other refinement updates.

The biggest part of the season 2 update for The King of Fighters XV is the new fighter. As the first of six DLC characters for the season 2 fighter pass, Shingo Yabuki is voiced by Takehito Koyasu (Bayonetta 2, Guilty Gear -STRIVE-, and much more). Here’s the full blurb on his character:

Shingo is a young man who became empassioned by Kyo Kusanagi’s strength and all but forced him to become his martial arts master. For Kyo, however, he looks at Shingo as his passive assistant, and treats him as such. Recently, Shingo has been gaining Kyo’s approval and seems to be making steady progress as a fighter, albeit little by little. His adoscelent approach to life gives him a personality liked by many.

Kim Kaphwan will be the next DLC character, coming in Spring this year, followed by Sylvie Paula Paula in Summer, and Najd (also in Summer), with the final two characters (in Autumn and Winter respectively) are yet to be announced. It is confirmed, however, that all six will come to KOF XV inn 2023.

To coincide with the start of Season 2, an update will be added to refine all the characters in the roster. Additionally, on January 17, 15 staff roll songs from previous mainline KOF titles will be added free of charge to KOF XV’s DJ STATION, which allows players to customize the BGM during their matches with their favorite songs. More songs will be added in the future.

SNK also confirmed that the game will part of Evo Japan 2023, as one of the main titles.

The King of Fighters XV is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.