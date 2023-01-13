Visual novel The Game of Fourtune has a demo out today

The Game of Fourtune is due out in the first quarter of 2023, but to tide visual novel fans over, a demo has been released today, and will feature around four hours for people to really get a taste of what the game has to offer.

Inspired by the Alice In Borderland manga, the developer says that in The Game of Fourtune, “you will find yourself in a sick and twisted game of life and death. You will have to decide just how far you will go and how many people you are willing to hurt to get your deepest wish granted”.

Kenneth Norris, BlackLock Games said “As a fan of death games in all sorts of forms, I wanted to create my own spin on them and contribute to the genre that I loved. ​ Especially Alice in Borderland, I wanted to create a game setting with an interesting cast of characters that would react differently to the death games, to each other, to events that happen in their world. ​ To break down and to rise up”.

Here’s the list of main features for The Game of Fourtune:

Keep track of your progress through The Game of Fourtune using the flowchart system. A simple and elegant way to branch out to different paths and discover what routes are yet to be discovered. Uncover The Greater Plot and Mystery: Even among the death games, some characters are planning schemes and plots that go beyond The Game of Fourtune itself. Some for themselves, some for redemption, some for others in power. Unravel the mysteries, discover the participant’s greater plans and how many of them are merely pawns as opposed to players. Maybe then, you’ll be able to achieve the best ending possible.

The Game of Fourtune will be release in 2023, but the demo is available now.