Genshin Impact version 3.5 is coming on March 1st

HoYoverse has announced that the next big update for Genshin Impact will hit on March 1st. Version 3.5 of Genshin Impact will add the usual amount of content, it seems, starting with the Windblume Festival and seasonal games.

HoYoverse says that “As springtime approaches the City of Mondstadt, the Windblume Festival returns with more challenges, rewards, and reunions for people to rejoice with the spirit of love and freedom. Mini- games, including the rhythm game “Ballads of Breeze,” the maze chase game “Floral Pursuit,” and the photo-touring mode “Breezy Snapshots,” will be available for a limited time”.

Two new playable characters will also be added for Genshin Impact version 3.5: Eremite Dehya “wields her giant claymore and the power of Pyro in combat”, and Mika can “wield his polearm and the vision of Cryo in combat”. Dehya is a five-star pyro character, while Mika is a four-star Cryo.

Version 3.5 will also offer a great chance to know more about the new characters, old companions, as well as the Traveler themselves in Sumeru. Dehya’s Story Quest and Faruzan’s Hangout Event will reveal the hidden past of the two respective characters, and the Traveler will team up with Dainsleif and Kaeya to find out more about their lost sibling and the Abyss Order. More add-on functions and optimizations will follow as the game is updated. Players will soon get an extra Intertwined Fate for each Archon Quest completed. The newly added Genius Invokation TCG will also see updates, including three new Character Cards featuring Eula, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Kujou Sara, as well as another limited run of “Heated Battle Mode,” where Elemental Dice required for playing cards and casting Character Skills will be reduced.

Genshin Impact is available now on PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile devices. It has cross-save if you want to swap between devices.